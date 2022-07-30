U.S. Squad leader organizes team for static display

Photo By Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, commander of V Corps, greets U.S. Army Staff Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, commander of V Corps, greets U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marco Collins, a squad leader assigned to "Chaos" Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during a static display at Poznan, Poland, July 30, 2022. Soldiers of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and the 1st Infantry Division, held a static display and picnic with Polish allies, in celebration of the renaming of Forward Operating Site Poznan, and to interact with the community around the Soldiers deployed to Poland. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera) see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, Poland – The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, participated in a static display, celebrating the renaming of the Forward Operating Site Poznan, July 30, 2022. The static display included various vehicles from both U.S. and Polish troops. Along with the vehicles, a squad was also present, demonstrating various equipment that dismounted troops utilize.



To organize the dismounted element, a squad leader must take charge and prepare his team. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marco Collins, a squad leader assigned to “Chaos” Company, 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, took charge and prepared his team to make this happen.



“When me and my squad were told we were going to be present, we prepared ourselves and talked about uniformity, like what our gear is going to look like and weapons to bring,” said Collins. “We did a couple of inspections with the sergeant major and the commander to look very well presented to the community.”



The team displayed body armor, weapons, and miscellaneous equipment that regular infantrymen utilize in their missions.



“I like volunteering for this kind of stuff because it gives me an opportunity to be a part of the community, to show that we’re not here just to be here,” said Collins. “We’re here to help out and show we’re engaged with them. I love doing stuff like this, seeing the little kids holding and trying out our gear.”



“I love being a squad leader simply because I have the opportunity to influence young Soldiers,” said Collins. “My leadership style is that I like to get to a personal level because I feel like they’ll respect me and trust me more as a leader. I’m very proud of the team I have here.”



The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe.