Reinventing Modern Deployment: XVIII Airborne Corps Troops Leverage Army Vantage to Make Data-Driven Decisions at the Edge

Soldiers from the XVIII Airborne Corps and 82nd Airborne (Abn.) Division (Div.) are leading the U.S. Army’s transition to data-centric operations as they use new technologies to counter evolving threats. Leveraging Army Vantage, the Army’s enterprise data decision making platform, the deployed units are configuring end-to-end operational applications to streamline the outload of forces, automate logistics status (LOGSTAT) reporting, capture new unstructured data, and make real-time, intelligent decisions.



With Army Vantage, Soldiers are able to bring modern technology to bear against legacy systems to solve the critical knowledge gaps for commanders in stride.



Commanders and staff are dependent upon a myriad of disconnected Joint, service level and combatant command data sources that, on their own, are unable to provide a single operational picture to the commander. In addition, these systems do not inform echelons below Corps, and they lack the flexibility to accommodate rapidly changing priorities and requirements on the ground.



With small pieces of information that inform outload siloed across tens of disconnected – and sometimes outdated – systems, the full picture of the outload process becomes impossible to generate; stitched together segments of that picture are cumbersome to produce and skewed by data quality issues.



As a result, Soldiers in January and February resorted to phone calls and emails to track the movement of critical units. For most units, this meant manually entering data into Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint slide decks to track the most up-to-date Unit Movement Plans. This manual process consumed hundreds of staff hours entering, formatting, and validating that data. Worse still, the data in the latest Excel spreadsheet or PowerPoint turned stale before the Soldiers shared the information.



“Our efforts on [Army] Vantage connected dozens of standalone systems and removed swivel chair operations to streamline our deployment process, ensuring we hit the ground running,” said XVIII Chief Technology Officer Jared Summers.



On recent deployments, the 82nd Abn. Div. faced new challenges with seeing ground truth. Units were tasked to capture data from new sources at the edge– including data from partner nations– to inform operational decisions. No system existed for this type of mission, but the Soldiers of America’s Contingency Corps were able to solve this problem in days using Army Vantage as a starting point.



“[Army] Vantage became a game changer for us during our last deployment,” said XVIII Chief Data Officer Jock Padgett. “With the centralized and well-connected data operations platform, we enabled warfighters from the edge to Joint Staff with new, rapidly built end-to-end data pipelines, decision making modules, and meaningful dashboards.”



Leveraging Army Vantage’s no-code application builder, the 82nd Abn. Div. configured a transportation management tool to integrate real-time updates from tactical edge devices and enabled Soldiers to track and execute logistical tasks from a single mission command environment.



Within a week, the 82nd Abn. Div. transitioned from Excel spreadsheets to a fully functioning application built in Army Vantage.



“The speed at which engineers and citizen data scientists can build products for operational users is exponentially faster on [Army] Vantage,” said Padgett. “Previously, we would spend the majority of time trying to get systems accredited or trying to gain access and integrate data. Now, we can actually fight with that data.”



At the XVIII Abn. Corps headquarters, Soldiers with Project Ridgway and the newly established Data Warfare Company configured applications (app.) within Army Vantage to track real-time equipment supply levels in theater.



“Leveraging the [Army] Vantage platform, we were able to rapidly create workflows ensuring we had up-to-date status of all classes of supply. We were also able to leverage the analytic and monitoring tools on Vantage to compare expected to actual usage rates and set parameters or alerts when a certain class of supply was running low,” said Summers. “Our goal is to transform our logistics operations from a pull to a push based system. Just as with just-in-time logistics, we will know what is needed when and where to ensure a secure supply chain.”



Army data platforms should enable units to build for the unexpected, adapt to changing conditions, and aggregate new battlespace information for which collection was not anticipated prior to – and during – the onset of a contingency.



Army Vantage’s flexible no-code, app-building tools and user configured data capture forms are empowering the XVIII Abn. Corps to do just that. By having the tools to rapidly and seamlessly combine curated data from multiple source systems with enhanced insights captured from those on the front lines, units can create a digital twin that replicates the world in its truest state.



With an established Application Interface (API) layer, Army Vantage provides this novel data asset to warfighting and logistics systems, powering a cohesive decision environment and enabling the XVIII Abn. Corps’ effort to see the battlespace in a single pane of glass.



“We’re continuing to grow the data integrations across [Army] Vantage, asking new, novel questions related to operations, logistics, personnel, and intelligence data. [Army] Vantage has tremendously advanced the Army’s Single Pane of Glass initiative,” said Padgett. “We’re making progress.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2022 Date Posted: 07.30.2022 10:14 Story ID: 426179 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reinventing Modern Deployment: XVIII Airborne Corps Troops Leverage Army Vantage to Make Data-Driven Decisions at the Edge, by CPT Matthew Visser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.