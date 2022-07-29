6th ARW welcomes new commander

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 6th Air Refueling Wing welcomed its fourth commander here, July 29.



Col. Adam D. Bingham took command of the 6th ARW from Col. Benjamin R. Jonsson during a ceremony officiated by 18th Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr.



Addressing the Airmen in his new command for the first time, Bingham affirmed his dedication in their service to the nation.



“I am honored to be your commander,” said Bingham “I promise we will charge every storm together. MacDill has a history of excellence and I expect the winning to continue.”



In his previous assignment, Bingham commanded the operations group of the largest pilot training base in the world at Laughlin AFB, Texas, where he was responsible for overseeing the responsible direct training for U.S. Air Force and allied pilots.



During the ceremony, Bibb expressed his confidence in Bingham’s ability to lead the wing’s global reach mission.



“You’re the right leader, at the right place, at the right time,” said Bibb. “With your proven skill and ability, I have every confidence your Airmen will reach new heights.”



As 6th ARW commander, Bingham is responsible for the wing’s worldwide combat air refueling mission and provides installation support to Headquarters U.S. Central Command, Headquarters U.S. Special Operations Command and 31 other joint mission partners. Additionally, he is responsible for the security and well-being of the base’s 16,900 employees and their families, along with $2.8 billion in base property and capital assets.



Bingham said he is excited to serve with members of the 6th ARW to overcome any challenges the future might present.



“Team Bing is thrilled to be here today and every day here at MacDill, we’ll continue to serve with and build winners on the championship peninsula,” he said.

