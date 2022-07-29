Capt. Laurie Scott Takes Command of NAVFAC Southwest

SAN DIEGO – Capt. Laurie Scott relieved Capt. Michael Oestereicher as commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest during a change of command ceremony held July 29 aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego.



Guest speaker Bret Muilenberg, retired NAVFAC Commander, honored Oestereicher and family as Oestereicher retires with more than 30 years of dedicated naval service. Muilenberg spoke on Oestereicher’s illustrious naval career and described how Oestereicher gave 100 percent to CNIC, MCICOM, all of NAVFAC, Civil Engineer Corps, Seabees, and the Navy and Marine Corps.



“I cannot thank you enough,” said Muilenberg. “On behalf of all NAVFAC civilians, Civil Engineer Corps officers, Seabees, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps and our grateful nation. Thank you Mike … for a full and honorable career.”



NAVFAC Pacific Commander Rear Adm. Jeffery J. Kilian welcomed Scott back to NAVFAC Southwest and to his new command. Kilian also highlighted Oestereicher’s accomplishments as commanding officer at NAVFAC Southwest.



“I’m going to call him a titan of the shore, and that’s absolutely true,” said Kilian. “Mike I’m proud of what you’ve done. Thank you for everything you’ve done for NAVFAC, the Navy, and the Department of Defense.”



Kilian presented a the Legion of Merit (Gold Star In Lieu Of Third Award) to Oestereicher, for exceptional meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service as Commanding Officer of NAVFAC Southwest, and Regional Engineer for Navy Region Southwest From August 2019 through July 2022.



Oestereicher served as NAVFAC Southwest commanding officer from August 2019 to July 2022.



“You all matter and I am truly the best to have served with you in support to defend our constitution and our Navy and as many as you have heard from me before, thank you and keep charging," said Oestereicher.



Scott assumed command of NAVFAC Southwest, which is made up of more than 3,500 military and civilian personnel from 19 locations across six states.



“This day does not happen without the dedicated men and women that I’ve worked with over the past 26 and a half years, who give nothing but their very best to our Navy and nation,” said Scott. There is no greater example of this than the dedication to mission, and each other displayed at NAVFAC Southwest every single day. You exemplify excellence in everything you do and I look forward to working with and most importantly for this amazing team as we build on our already rich legacy.”



Scott is a native of Hemingway, South Carolina and was commissioned an Ensign in 1996 through Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, FL. Scott holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Master of Urban Planning degree from the University of Illinois Urbana- Champaign, Master of Military Science from U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College and completed the Senior Executive Fellows program at Harvard Kennedy School. Scott is a registered professional engineer (civil) in the District of Columbia, a member of the Defense Acquisition Corps, a qualified Seabee Combat Warfare Officer, and a Life Member of the Society of American Military Engineers. He is the recipient of multiple personal, service, unit and campaign awards.

