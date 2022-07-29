OICC Marine Corps Marianas Wins SECNAV Safety Award

Photo By JoAnna Delfin | Ashley Chargualaf, second from right, safety specialist, Officer in Charge of...... read more read more Photo By JoAnna Delfin | Ashley Chargualaf, second from right, safety specialist, Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM), and Rick Welcher, third from right, engineering technician, OICC MCM, conduct a site visit of the enlisted dining facility aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz July 26. OICC MCM recently received the Secretary of the Navy Safety Award in the ashore category for fiscal year 2021. see less | View Image Page

Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas (OICC MCM) recently won the Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Safety Award in the ashore category for fiscal year 2021.



The annual award recognizes Navy and Marine Corps units for unparalleled safety achievements and occupational program performance.



Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) congratulated OICC MCM and Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three who won in the expeditionary category.



“The SECNAV Safety Excellence Award is the biggest annual award for safety in the Department of the Navy recognizing great strides in continuous process improvement in our Safety Management System, protecting our teammates and resources, while working to fulfill the Department’s readiness missions,” said Korka. “To be recognized as the top among all shore and expeditionary commands is a tremendous honor and the accomplishments of both commands reflect highly on the culture of safety we strive for across our NAVFAC systems command and the Naval Construction Force.”



OICC MCM is the construction manager for Defense Policy Review Initiative projects in Guam as part of the Marine Corps relocation to the island. In fiscal year 2021, more than 80 command personnel executed 26 military construction projects with zero safety mishaps.



"This award is another testament to the hard work and dedication of our people and our contractors," said OICC MCM Commanding Officer Capt. Bob Stiles. "While the construction of a brand new military installation has inherent risks, ensuring the safety of our service members, civilians, and contractors is a deliberate effort by everyone involved. I could not be prouder of our men and women who exemplify a culture of safety while performing their duties day in and day out."



The command’s success is attributed to the successful implementation of its safety policy by all members of the OICC MCM team and its partners ensuring military, civilian, and contractor personnel maintain their focus on safety by fully integrating Operational Risk Management in planning and execution of daily activities.



OICC MCM also maintains focus on mishap reduction through proactive hazard identification and hands-on management by all leaders and supervisors, which is accomplished through near-miss reporting, activity hazard analysis, leadership site visits, supervisor workplace inspection and safety training.