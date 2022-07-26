Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Army UH-60 Black Hawk crews support summer training at Fort McCoy

    Army UH-60 Black Hawk crews support summer training at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | An Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew operates a Black Hawk on July 26, 2022, at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews operate Black Hawks on July 26, 2022, at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis., during training missions.

    Several Black Hawk crews and helicopters operated from the airport during July 2022 to support a myriad of training events at Fort McCoy, including for the 78th Training Division's Warrior Exercise.

    The 78th Training Division conducted Warrior Exercise 78-22-02 from July 16-30, 2022 at Fort McCoy in order to build warfighter collective readiness and prepare units to execute mission in support of Unified Land Operations.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 15:31
    Story ID: 426144
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Army UH-60 Black Hawk crews support summer training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter
    WAREX
    aircrews
    78th Training Division

