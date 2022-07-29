Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fallen Warrior: Airman 1st Class Carl Anderson

    Fallen Warrior: Airman 1st Class Carl Anderson

    Photo collage of Airman 1st Class Carl Anderson.

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember 21-year-old, Georgetown, South Carolina native U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Carl Anderson, 3rd Logistics Readiness Squadron member at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
    On Aug 29, 2004, while conducting convoy operations near Logistics Support Area Diamondback, Iraq to forward operating base Speicher, Anderson's convoy was attacked with an improvised explosive device.
    Anderson's M923 “Hillbilly” Gun Truck took the full blast of the explosion and became engulfed in flames. He was killed instantly from the shrapnel and fire from the explosion.
    Anderson is survived by his parents, Doris Anderson and Carl Anderson Sr., and two sisters.
    Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

    Fallen Warrior: Airman 1st Class Carl Anderson

