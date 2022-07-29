For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember 21-year-old, Georgetown, South Carolina native U.S Air Force Airman 1st Class Carl Anderson, 3rd Logistics Readiness Squadron member at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

On Aug 29, 2004, while conducting convoy operations near Logistics Support Area Diamondback, Iraq to forward operating base Speicher, Anderson's convoy was attacked with an improvised explosive device.

Anderson's M923 “Hillbilly” Gun Truck took the full blast of the explosion and became engulfed in flames. He was killed instantly from the shrapnel and fire from the explosion.

Anderson is survived by his parents, Doris Anderson and Carl Anderson Sr., and two sisters.

Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

Date Taken: 07.29.2022 Date Posted: 07.29.2022 This work, Fallen Warrior: Airman 1st Class Carl Anderson, by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS