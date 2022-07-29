Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | James Hunter, Havelock Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Committee chairman,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | James Hunter, Havelock Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Committee chairman, presents a plaque to U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Guerrero, an aviation supply specialist assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, at the Service Person of the Quarter at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 26, 2022. Guerrero was recognized and celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Havelock Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Committee for his contributions both on and off the installation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Guerrero, an aviation supply specialist assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was recognized and celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Havelock Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Committee (MAC) at the Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 26, 2022.



This event is held to celebrate Marines and Sailors that go above and beyond to invest in the installation and Havelock community with their time and talent.



Guerrero was nominated by his leadership for his contributions both on and off the installation, selflessly giving back to the community by accumulating more than 75 volunteer hours. His volunteer efforts have been at a local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, coaching for the Havelock Youth Soccer Association, providing security for the 2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, and setting up and tearing down the Summer Bash via the Single Marine Program.