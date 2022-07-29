Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter

    Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | James Hunter, Havelock Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Committee chairman,...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Guerrero, an aviation supply specialist assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was recognized and celebrated as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Havelock Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Committee (MAC) at the Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 26, 2022.

    This event is held to celebrate Marines and Sailors that go above and beyond to invest in the installation and Havelock community with their time and talent.

    Guerrero was nominated by his leadership for his contributions both on and off the installation, selflessly giving back to the community by accumulating more than 75 volunteer hours. His volunteer efforts have been at a local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, coaching for the Havelock Youth Soccer Association, providing security for the 2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, and setting up and tearing down the Summer Bash via the Single Marine Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 14:13
    Story ID: 426129
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter
    Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter
    Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Community
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Havelock
    Service Person of the Quarter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT