    17th Training Wing Senior Leader Summit 2022

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, hosted a Senior Leader Summit at the Powell Event Center to demonstrate how the 17TRW is accelerating change to empower incoming leadership for success in strategic innovation, July 26 - 28.

    The Senior Leader Summit featured discussions, briefings, and tours to increase familiarity between squadron and group commanders, senior enlisted leaders, and joint service leaders across the wing. The discussion themes were focused around instilling innovation through the wing’s vision.

    “Having all of the leaders in the wing, to include our geographically separated leaders, receiving the same message from our command team has been incredibly valuable,” said Master Sgt. Eric Schmidt, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron senior enlisted leader. “It allows us to ask questions, and execute in the same direction, eliminating any confusion. This ensures we are translating the information to our units, so it’s clear and concise for our Airmen.”

    The three-day event allowed senior leaders to connect with one another, and inducted new Raiders into the 17th TRW way of life.

    “I’m thankful to have such a strong team here at the 17th Training Wing,” said Reilman. “We have a lot of outstanding senior leaders with a lot of energy. As we move forward and welcome our newest additions to the raider family, Goodfellow will continue to thrive and accelerate towards vital Air Force priorities ensuring our students remain the best trained intelligence and fire professionals in the world.”

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
