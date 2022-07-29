17th Training Wing Senior Leader Summit 2022

Photo By Senior Airman Michael Bowman | U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Larbie, 17th Medical Group commander, speaks to Chief Master...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Michael Bowman | U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Larbie, 17th Medical Group commander, speaks to Chief Master Sgt. Lauren Brock, 17th MDG senior enlisted leader, during the Senior Leader Summit at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 26, 2022. The summit was centered around instilling innovation through the 17th Training Wing by demonstrating how the wing accelerates change to empower incoming leadership for success in strategic innovation. see less | View Image Page

Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, hosted a Senior Leader Summit at the Powell Event Center to demonstrate how the 17TRW is accelerating change to empower incoming leadership for success in strategic innovation, July 26 - 28.



The Senior Leader Summit featured discussions, briefings, and tours to increase familiarity between squadron and group commanders, senior enlisted leaders, and joint service leaders across the wing. The discussion themes were focused around instilling innovation through the wing’s vision.



“Having all of the leaders in the wing, to include our geographically separated leaders, receiving the same message from our command team has been incredibly valuable,” said Master Sgt. Eric Schmidt, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron senior enlisted leader. “It allows us to ask questions, and execute in the same direction, eliminating any confusion. This ensures we are translating the information to our units, so it’s clear and concise for our Airmen.”



The three-day event allowed senior leaders to connect with one another, and inducted new Raiders into the 17th TRW way of life.



“I’m thankful to have such a strong team here at the 17th Training Wing,” said Reilman. “We have a lot of outstanding senior leaders with a lot of energy. As we move forward and welcome our newest additions to the raider family, Goodfellow will continue to thrive and accelerate towards vital Air Force priorities ensuring our students remain the best trained intelligence and fire professionals in the world.”