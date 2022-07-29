Fort Riley’s Family Advocacy Program hosts annual Daddy Daughter Tea Party

Staff and volunteers of the Family Advocacy Program, Fort Riley Army Community Service, hosted their annual Daddy Daughter Tea Party on Saturday, July 23. More than 140 prince and princesses attended the event in costumes and gowns where they got to meet and have pictures taken with some of their favorite story book princesses, create arts and crafts projects, play games, participate in story time, dance, and most importantly spend time with their dads.



The annual event highlights the importance of a father’s role in the life of his children and allows dads to create lasting memories and spend time focused on their children.



“Dads and their kids look forward to this event every year because it helps build strong relationships while creating memories which children can hang onto, especially during those unhappy times when a parent may be deployed,” explained Marvin Springer, Family Services Program Manager.



“My husband and daughter had the best time. We appreciate programs like these so much,” said Anne Everhart, spouse of Sgt. Andrew Everhart, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division.



Research has shown that high levels of father involvement are correlated with higher levels of sociability, confidence, and self-control in children. Children with involved fathers are less likely to act out in school or engage in risky behaviors during adolescence. Father engagement also reduces psychological problems and rates of depression in young women.



Candice Vasquez-Moreno, Family Advocacy Program Specialist who role played as a princess stated, “I had the privilege to be one of the characters at the father and daughter tea party and was able to interact with many dads and daughters. Being able to provide so much joy to the girls was so meaningful. My favorite part of the day was when the dads were asked to share positive affirmations with their daughters. Seeing the room fill with smiles while each girl listened to their dad shows just how impactful dads are to their daughters.”



The goal of the event is to raise awareness of the importance of being an involved and active father. It provides an opportunity for fathers and daughters to spend quality time together building positive relationships which can generate healthy communication and promote strong bonds.



Carrie Barnett, Child and Youth Services nurse and Army Community Service volunteer said “It was great to put on our traditional father and daughter tea party once again. The best part of this event is always giving our dads the opportunity to bring their daughters out for a fun filled bonding experience. We try to create some magic and bring a little joy to our families, and it feels like we succeeded in doing just that this year!”



For more information about Family Advocacy services and events, please call Army Community Service at 785-239-9435.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2022 Date Posted: 07.29.2022 13:44 Story ID: 426115 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Riley’s Family Advocacy Program hosts annual Daddy Daughter Tea Party, by Jennifer James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.