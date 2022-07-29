Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LOCAL BUSINESSES JOIN TOGETHER TO GIVE BACK TO VETERANS AND FIRST RESPONDERS IN BAY COUNTY.

    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Merritt | Panama City, FL (July 19, 2022) Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Lunch was...... read more read more

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Merritt 

    Naval Support Activity Panama City

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Local businesses in Bay County joined together recently to show their appreciation to the men and women who served or are currently serving our community and country. The quarterly Veterans & First Responders appreciation lunch was held at Texas Roadhouse in Panama City Beach on Tuesday July 19, 2022 and was brought together by a local veteran that wanted to give back to his community.
    U.S. Army veteran and owner of A-Superior Air Conditioning Company, Jimy Thorpe and his wife, Marta, along with Jimy’s brother, James Thorpe, co-organized this event in 2015 as a way to give back to local first responders and veterans. “We love our military veterans and our first responders,” said Jimy Thorpe. “We just appreciate what the men and women of our community do to help support us and to help give us our way of life that we share every day.”

    The Thorpe’s partnered with Texas Roadhouse Owner Paul Schreiner to create an event which brings together community partners, veterans, and first responders for a great meal, and also helps educate them on programs that are available in the community. Sadly Mr. Schreiner passed away two weeks before this event. Those in attendance spent time remembering and paying respect to Mr. Schreiner for all he did to give back to his community. “The loss is tough,” said Thorpe but Schreiner would have wanted the luncheons to continue.

    In attendance and giving the benediction for this special day was Naval Support Activity Panama City Command Chaplain, Lt. Eric Mitchell. “One measure of a healthy community is the extent to which it values its veterans and first responders, and finds ways to support them” said Lt. Mitchell. “I felt honored to participate in this community’s celebration of veterans and first responders. The outpouring of love and support was inspiring to say the least, and not something that I will soon forget.”
    The next luncheons will be October 4th at the First Baptist Church in downtown Panama City, October 11th at Faith Assembly Christian Church in Walton County, and October 18th it will return to Texas Roadhouse in Panama City Beach.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 11:39
    Story ID: 426101
    Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LOCAL BUSINESSES JOIN TOGETHER TO GIVE BACK TO VETERANS AND FIRST RESPONDERS IN BAY COUNTY., by PO2 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH
    TEXAS ROADHOUSE LUNCH

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans
    Panama City Beach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT