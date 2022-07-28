Team Rota: Laura Niño Ruiz-Henestrosa

Laura Niño Ruiz-Henestrosa is an administrative assistant for the food & beverage (F&B) division of Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). Her duties encompass a wide range of admin duties such as preparing catering proposals and contracts, tracking orders for multiple locations, conducting monthly inventories, updating staff trainings, and preparing timecards.



Niño Ruiz-Henestrosa, who grew up in Rota, has a degree in translation and interpretations from the University of Granada. She began working with MWR in December 2015 and has worked in several positions within F&B division prior to her present job which she started in November 2019.

“What I enjoy the most are the special events, which are actually pretty common,” she said.



From large base events like Independence Fest to catered functions such as change of command receptions and fleet visits, Niño Ruiz-Henestrosa said that these events require a lot of work. However, she enjoys the creativity and teamwork that go into them from the entire MWR department.



“The whole MWR is a great team,” she said, but emphasized the behind-the-scene work of the support division in getting these events pulled off. “Everything is way easier with the support (division) like our warehouse team, the help of our maintenance personnel, etc.”



This teamwork between Niño Ruiz-Henestrosa, the F&B staff, and MWR coworkers has been vital in recent months as the team worked to revamp and reopen the two cafes under the Gourmet Bean concept.



In her free time, Niño Ruiz-Henestrosa dabbles in her creative side whether it’s drawing, fashion, or music.



“I love drawing,” she said. “Ever since I could hold a pencil in my hand I remember myself drawing, especially little dolls. And I still do it, although now I call it fashion illustration!”



She jokes that her creative talent does not translate to musical instruments. Niño Ruiz-Henestrosa can’t play an instrument but “going to concerts is one of the greatest feelings ever."



Niño Ruiz-Henestrosa loves the NAVSTA Rota community and appreciates the opportunity to be part of it.



“I am also super proud of how everyone responded and supported each other through hard times like in the worst moments of the pandemic or with the evacuees from Afghanistan last year,” she said. “It makes it even better when everyone comes together for celebrations.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2022 Date Posted: 07.29.2022 09:21 Story ID: 426092 Location: ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: Laura Niño Ruiz-Henestrosa, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.