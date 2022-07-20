Linebacker of the Week: A1C William Kornegay



Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force A1C William Kornegay, radar, airfield and weather systems technician with the 36th Operations Support Squadron , was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2022.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities.



Kornegay hit the ground running since arriving at Andersen AFB, concluding his 5-level training two months early. Seeking another challenge, he completed the Landing Zone

Safety Officer course becoming the one of the first RAWS OSS Airmen in the Pacific Air Force to do so. Kornegay leveraged this knowledge by instructing his work center, thus increasing the joint

lethality of three Airmen. He has been selected to attend the Army Weather Support course, Fort

Huachuca, Arizona where he will continue his development as a true Multi-Capable Airman.



Kornegay maintains 30 radar, airfield, and weather systems valued at $12.1 million which ensure the safe launch and recovery for Indo-Pacific operations executed from the Forward Edge while providing accurate weather data to local and federal government agencies for the second island chain. He manages work center test measurement diagnostic equipment, technical orders, climbing safety program, forward supply point, and electrostatic discharge and grounding programs.

Kornegay is also the 36 OSS booster club treasurer in which he budgets and coordinates use of funds for the enhancement of morale and quality of life for 75 Airmen.



Kornegay was a key player in two major projects for Andersen AFB and its joint partners.

He rolled up his sleeves for a recent airfield instrument landing system re-baseline project

that encompassed over 16,000 work hours and replaced 10,000 feet worth of cable. His expertise was critical during the execution of the service life extension project of INDOPACOM’s sole

$2.2 million Next Generation Weather Radar system in the second island chain. His efforts not only enabled the OSS to provide accurate weather forecasts and observations to aircrew during critical operations such as exercise Valiant Shield, but also the National Weather Service and Joint Typhoon Warning Center who provide services to over 200,000 local residents of the second island chain.



Kornegay consistently strives to ensure a high quality of life for his fellow Airmen while

fostering strong community relationships. He has managed two squadron fundraisers raising $21,000 which financed the construction of the first-ever OSS heritage room and three morale events for 75 members. Finally, as a player for the Dodgers in Guam’s Major League Baseball, he has established himself as an emissary for Team Andersen and the Air Force, forging civilian-military ties with the local community. He is currently using this bridge to lead and support a Guam Special Olympics event to give back to the island and its 60 athletes with disabilities.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Kornegay!

