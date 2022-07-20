Operation Viking 2022 aerial circulation

This article has been flagged.

U.S. Army Soldiers with 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, 360th Civil Affairs Brigade conduct an aerial area circulation in 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, 360th Civil Affairs Brigade UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during Operation Viking at Camp Edwards Joint Base Cape Cod Ma., 20, 2022. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare Soldiers with realistic training simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army video by SSG Neil A Stanfield)