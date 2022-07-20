Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Viking 2022 aerial circulation

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Neil Stanfeld 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, 360th Civil Affairs Brigade conduct an aerial area circulation in 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, 360th Civil Affairs Brigade UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during Operation Viking at Camp Edwards Joint Base Cape Cod Ma., 20, 2022. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare Soldiers with realistic training simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army video by SSG Neil A Stanfield)

    TAGS

    #OperationVikingCA #OperationViking2022 #OperationVikingJTF #OperationViking #OpViking #JointTrainin

