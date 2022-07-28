MCB Pendleton discusses service animal regulations

Photo By EJ Hersom | A service dog named Moxie leads the parade for athletes into Soldier Field for the...... read more read more Photo By EJ Hersom | A service dog named Moxie leads the parade for athletes into Soldier Field for the opening ceremonies of the 2017 Dept. of Defense Warrior Games at the United Center in Chicago July 1, 2017. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom) see less | View Image Page

Service members on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton are no strangers to owning pets. However, while some people leave their animals at home when running errands, others are forced to take their furry companions with them. While most of the time this is completely harmless, there are still some places on base that pets are not allowed.



Some of the off limits areas for pets include the beach, the commissary, and the Marine Corps Exchange. These restrictions do not include service animals; however, many people confuse service animals with emotional support animals.



“We allow service animals into our facilities on base,” said Scott Graham, the director of marketing for Marine Corps Community Services Camp Pendleton. “But we do not allow emotional support animals into the facilities because under the ADA, they are not considered service animals.”



Under federal law and the Americans with Disabilities Act, service animals can only be dogs. These animals are trained to help people who are blind, deaf, have post-traumatic stress or other mental disorders. An emotional support animal does not have the same rights as a service animal and can be refused entrance to public places.



“In order for a service member to get their animal certified as a service animal on base, they need to have the animal licensed on base if they haven't already, and they also need to bring us the training certification,” said Teresa Setter, the shelter supervisor with Camp Pendleton Domestic Animal Control. “Once that is completed, we have them fill out an assistant dog tag application to receive the service dog tag.”



According to the Staff Judge Advocate office, if a person with base access is caught falsely claiming to have a service animal, they could potentially lose base privileges. If a service member is caught committing the same act, their punishment will vary under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Falsely claiming to own a service animal in California is a federal crime and is punishable with a fine of up to $1,000 or six months imprisonment.



There are also fines for entering restricted areas such as bird nesting sites and environmental protection areas. Camp Pendleton Conservation states that anyone who is caught in any restricted area or endangered species area can receive a fine of $280.



Marine Corps Community Services Camp Pendleton has put up informational posters in front of the exchanges, commissary and Marine Marts across the base. The posters have the ADA guidelines as well as the base regulations on service animals.



For more information on service animal regulations, service members can call MCCS Marketing at (760) 763-0681. If service members have a question on how to get their dog certified on base they can call the Domestic Animal Control at (760) 725-8120.