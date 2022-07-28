Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company, Part I

    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company

    Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Transportation specialists with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Story by Kaleen Holliday 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Transportation specialists with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division and Soldiers with the 107th Support Maintenance Company of the Wisconsin National Guard unload Army vehicles and equipment July 20, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., from railcars on the cantonment area at the installation.

    The 107th had 24 railcars full of equipment and vehicles returning from a training deployment.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 18:13
    Story ID: 426065
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company, Part I, by Kaleen Holliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company
    Fort McCoy supports rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    rail operations
    Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center
    Army rail operations
    107th Surface Maintenance Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT