Photo Essay: Rail movement for 107th Support Maintenance Company, Part I

Transportation specialists with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division and Soldiers with the 107th Support Maintenance Company of the Wisconsin National Guard unload Army vehicles and equipment July 20, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., from railcars on the cantonment area at the installation. The 107th had 24 railcars full of equipment and vehicles returning from a training deployment.

Transportation specialists with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division and Soldiers with the 107th Support Maintenance Company of the Wisconsin National Guard unload Army vehicles and equipment July 20, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., from railcars on the cantonment area at the installation.



The 107th had 24 railcars full of equipment and vehicles returning from a training deployment.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



