Rank Promotion for KD Lekir sailors

    MALAYSIA

    07.25.2022

    Story by Lt. Norzuhaira Ruhanie 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2022) Nine sailors from Royal Malaysian Navy ship KD LEKIR (F-26) were promoted during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.

    Commanding Officer Cmdr. Mohd Asri Dasman officiated at the simple ceremony held in between exercise serials off the coast of Hawaii. All the ship’s company were present to celebrate the nine sailors, with three being promoted to Warrant Officer II, another three promoted to Chief Petty Officer while one sailor each were promoted to Petty Officer, Leading Seaman and Able Seaman First Class.

    A rank promotion while underway is a common occurrence but rarely does it happen onboard a RMN ship in the Pacific Ocean.

    Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

