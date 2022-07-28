MAINEiac Returns to Home State

MAINE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Me. (July. 28th, 2022) -- While “inspiring all to reach their full potential” is an imperative part of our Vision Statement, sometimes stepping outside our comfort zone isn’t the easiest task. It takes inspirational leadership, dynamic team environments, and a can-do attitude to get the job done. And for one MAINEiac, these variables fit the bill.



Senior Master Sergeant Joshua Busick is the 101st Air Refueling Wing Installation Fire Chief, and a 20 year veteran of the United States Air Force. He and forty one other full-time firefighters keep watch at the Wing, continuously training, and ready to jump into the fight if need be.



SMSgt Busick recently accepted a position as the 110th Wing Fire Chief back in his home state of Michigan, where he originally started his career. “My old fire chief has since retired so the opportunity came up to go back. It’s important for my family to get back to our home state, close to the rest of our family,” Busick said. “They don't have full time staff there. They only have DSGs (Drill Status Guardsman). So the responsibilities will be just as much, but just in a different way. Not having that support staff that I have here now is going to be a challenge to try and overcome, but that’s part of the reason I’m doing it, the challenge.”



SMSgt Busick became a MAINEiac roughly four and a half years ago, having spent his first sixteen years in Michigan. He and his family moved to Maine after he accepted the role as Installation Fire Chief, a role that would move him out of his comfort zone, testing his ability to adapt and overcome, and along the way most certainly meet some new lifelong friends.



His career has afforded him the opportunity to travel and see places like Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, and Montenegro. “I went to these places around the world along with multiple TDYs within the U.S, I met new friends, and had unbelievable experiences I’ll never forget. Joining the Guard is easily one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, period.”



The fire house is a mixed bag of DSGs, dual-status employees, civilians, and active duty. SMSgt Busick has shown exemplary leadership in not only fulfilling their home station mission, but by beating that training drum to be ready for deployment cycles.



Colonel Jack Decker is the 101st ARW Mission Support Group Commander. “Josh has done a great job leading the MAINEiacs in the fire department. He's done a great job leading them through some pretty challenging times and is really leaving us in a much better place than when he arrived. We really do appreciate all the work and effort he's put into this and wish him the best in his new endeavor in Michigan as the fire chief out there. He’s going to do great things for that unit, just like he did here,” Colonel Decker said.



“I love the state of Maine. I love this unit. It's been absolutely like a family from the time I stepped in the door. Then just being able to see different parts of the country and experience that with my family. My kids will never forget our time here. We spent a lot of time at Chimney Pond and Acadia,” Busick said. “I'd say that one of the biggest things that we've learned as a family out here is that your kids truly are resilient and having them overcome their fears. It’s also been a big lesson for my wife and I as well.”



SMSgt Busick and his family have enjoyed their time in Maine, soaking up what it has to offer and leaving an impact on the 101st. Teaching not only his family, but the MAINEiacs that sometimes stepping outside your comfort zone can open more doors for you than you’d expect. And once you get to that new chapter and continue to work hard (like SMSgt Busick), you’ll always come out on top.



(United States Air Force Written Story by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair)

