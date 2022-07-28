Airmen volunteers restock Commissary shelves

Photo By Todd Cromar | Technical Sgt. Justin Inman (blue shirt), 75th Operational Readiness Medical Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | Technical Sgt. Justin Inman (blue shirt), 75th Operational Readiness Medical Squadron and Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1163, directs Airmen stocking shelves at the base Commissary July 26, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Organized by the Air Force Sergeants Associations Chapter 1163, Airmen from across the installation have been volunteering to restock shelves at the store. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

Hill Air Force Base, Utah - The Air Force Sergeants Associations Chapter 1163 here has partnered with the Commissary to provide volunteer Airman to assist with stocking shelves.



“Our activities coordinator reached out to the commissary manager here, who explained that they are having some issues with not having enough workers to stock the shelves each night,” said Tech. Sgt. Justin Inman, 75th Aeromedical Squadron and vice president of AFSA Chapter 1163.



AFSA Chapter 1163 organizes five to 15 volunteers four times per month to assist with the stocking shelves.



AFSA is a non-profit, federally chartered, military and veterans professional association consisting of 110,000 members.



AFSA specifically focuses on the quality-of-life benefits of enlisted military members and their families, while supporting all military members and a strong national defense.



For those interested in position vacancies, please visit https://www.usajobs.gov/ and search Store Associate Positions, Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



Military dependents may also visit the Commissary, speak with the store manager and upon meeting certain criteria, hired directly.