AFIMSC announces 2022 Innovation Rodeo finalists

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center announced its finalists today for the 2022 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo.

Eight members of the Department of the Air Force’s installation and mission support community will now compete for a share of at least $1 million in funding and resources to pursue their ideas.



“We’re very excited about our finalists this year,” said Jadee Purdy, AFIMSC chief innovation officer. “This year’s theme is Accelerate Change through Innovation and these creative Airmen are already doing that every day at their work centers. We want to help them expand across the entire enterprise.”



Back in person after going virtual during the pandemic, the 2022 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo will bring finalists to San Antonio for a week in August to learn from leading innovators, collaborate with industry partners and network with peers, senior leaders and innovation teams. Finalists will then pitch their ideas to a panel of senior leaders Aug. 19 in the Alamo City.



In addition to funding, winners will be matched with innovation teams from AFIMSC primary subordinate units – Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Air Force Security Forces Center, Air Force Services Center and Air Force Installation Contracting Center – for project development, testing and execution.



“Having a great idea is just the beginning. Building a project team with the right experts and stakeholders is the best way to move great ideas forward so they can ultimately change our Air and Space Forces,” Purdy said. “That’s what we’re going to do for these finalists.”



The top ideas and finalists are:



Autonomous Airfield Operations

Craig Rednour, 375th Civil Engineer Squadron, Scott AFB, Illinois

Idea: Integrating autonomous tractors with multi-functional modular attachments into airfield operations.



Using BI Tools to Improve Acquisition Visibility

Brandon Harris, 50th Contracting Squadron, Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado

Idea: A business intelligence tool capable of downloading information from all acquisition systems and combining data into one usable database.



Defenderzon

Staff Sgt. Dillan Whitehead, 422nd Security Forces Squadron, RAF Croughton, England

Idea: A website giving Air Force Security Forces Airmen the ability to order equipment they need directly from the appropriate supply section.



Wearable Defender

Tech. Sgt. Bryan Trumet, Air Force Security Forces Center, JBSA-Lackland

Idea: A wearable non-lethal defense system for security forces personnel consisting of three modules: non-lethal module, communication module and tactical hardware module.



After Hours Fitness Center Access at Every Installation

Staff Sgt. Anthony Davis, 6th Force Support Squadron, MacDill AFB, Florida

Idea: A system to integrate installations’ 24/7 fitness center access registration sites so users don’t need to re-register if they move or visit another installation during a temporary duty assignment.



Authentic Resiliency: Playing to Enhance and Save Lives

Capt. Portmann Werner, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, JBSA-Lackland

Idea: Choose your own adventure style video game built to teach positive psychology to help Airmen prepare for life stressors.



Network Bandwidth Expansion

Lt. Col. Kyle Kremer, 45th Test Squadron, Eglin AFB, Florida

Idea: A tailorable bandwidth expansion kit for existing networks to enhance secure, high-speed big data transfers, analytics, web access, communications and connectivity for the mission.



Contingency Communications Network

Lt. Col. Adam Wallace, 375th Air Mobility Wing, Scott AFB, Illinois

Idea: An affordable, secure and solar-powered contingency network capable of preserving an installation’s mission generation capabilities when infrastructure is degraded or non-existent.



The 2022 AFIMSC Innovation Rodeo will be streamed live on Aug. 19. For more information on the rodeo, visit https://www.afimsc.af.mil/innovationrodeo/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2022 Date Posted: 07.28.2022 14:46 Story ID: 426038 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFIMSC announces 2022 Innovation Rodeo finalists, by Shannon Carabajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.