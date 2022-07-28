NCIS agents build cohesion with local law enforcement agencies through joint training

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) special agents assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth participated in a joint service active-shooter training held at the White Settlement ISD Maintenance Facility (previously Brewer Middle School) July 25 – 29.



The NCIS special agents are a part of the NCIS Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team (REACT), and they support NCIS investigations and high-risk law enforcement operations within the United States, a recent press release stated.



The participating agencies include the Azle, Fort Worth, Lake Worth, River Oaks, Westover Hills, Westworth Village, and White Settlement Police Departments, NAS JRB Fort Worth Security Forces, Tarrant County Constable Precinct 4, and the White Settlement ISD Police Department.



This local training came to be after a conversation between NAS JRB Fort Worth’s Commanding Officer, CAPT Mark McLean, and White Settlement’s Chief of Police, Christopher Cook about joint training possibilities.



“We put our heads together with NCIS’s Supervisory Special Agent Craig Shattuck,” said Cook, “and it makes sense to train with Navy’s security forces.”



If something happens on the base, said Cook, it would be White Settlement, Westworth Village, Fort Worth and Tarrant County’s Sheriff Office responding first. Vice versa, if something happens at Lockheed Martin or White Settlement, Cook continued. This active shooter course is designed to train law enforcement agencies on tactics that will allow them to seamlessly integrate with the Navy’s security forces in the event of an immediate active shooter threat on the base.



Special Agent Jeremy Hauck, a course instructor with 17 years of experience, said, “these organizations… all have concurrent jurisdiction on the base, so if we were to have an active shooter situation, all of them would be responding to that situation.”



Hauck said Navy’s Master-at-Arms run through several iterations of this course, and they are comfortable with the techniques we are now using to train our local law enforcement. “We are getting local law enforcement on the same page as (the Navy’s security forces) so that if there’s an incident they’ll be able to seamlessly integrate… with the base, protecting people, property and assets.”



Westworth Village Police Department Detective, Laura Gonzales said she learned so much by participating in this training. “Help comes from all different directions,” Gonzales said, and the more everyone trains, the easier it will be for everyone to communicate and be fluid because it will not always be just one police department responding. It is important to continue to train, together.



McLean said having additional professional teams in Fort Worth, White Settlement and Westworth Village Police Departments right outside our fence line, ready to respond at a moment’s notice, is a force multiplier for the base. “Their uniforms may look slightly different than ours, said McLean, “but when we exercise and train together on a regular basis, everyone understands it’s a focused approach dedicated to protecting the people, properties and Department of Defense missions that reside on this installation. I am forever grateful for all the law enforcement support they have provided and will continue to provide for as long as we are neighbors.”

