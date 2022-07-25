Navy Recruiter pulls driver, kids out of partially submerged car after car accident in Indiana

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Being “Forged By the Sea” isn’t just a cool slogan used in Navy Recruiting. It’s a phrase used to describe the process of becoming mentally and physically prepared for contingencies through hard work and lots and lots of training. Sailors train so that they can be ready when their nation calls on them. For one local Indiana Navy Recruiter, the call to action came closer to home than usual.

Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 1st Class Bobby Weaver was on his way to work at the Valparaiso, Indiana, Navy Recruiting Station Monday, July 25, when the car in front of him lost control, striking the back of a stationary emergency vehicle and careening off the road into a deep ditch.

“I couldn’t see the car, but I saw a splash come up, so I knew I needed to get down there,” said Weaver. “I went running down to the ditch. By the time I got down to the car, the driver was climbing out of the passenger side window.”

While the car continued to fill with water, the driver, Alyssa Jankowski of Wanatah, Indiana, let Weaver know that her 5-year-old and 2-year-old sons were still in the backseat. Without hesitation, Weaver waded in.

“It caught me off guard how deep it was,” he said. “I helped her get the 2 year old on top of the car, and then I grabbed the 5 year old. I held on to both of them and then told her to hold on to me, while we swam out.”

Once safely out of the water and back up the embankment. Weaver placed Jankowski and her sons in his truck to wait for emergency personnel.

“I was just thinking that she and the boys were probably in shock,” said Weaver. “I was trying to keep an eye on them and make sure that they were ok.”

Weaver was able to help Jankowski get in touch with her parents. Soon they were joined by a volunteer firefighter, and then other emergency personnel a few minutes after that. Despite what had just occurred, Weaver’s next thought was to get to work.

“I was sopping wet, and had mud and leaves all over me,” he said. “I called my LPO (leading petty officer) and told him what happened. Then I went home, took a shower and put on some PT (physical training) gear, and went to work.

Word started to make its way around the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes headquarters about what Weaver had done.

“CSS1 Weaver, in no uncertain terms, is a hero,” said NTAG Great Lakes Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Matthew Sass. “He acted when action was necessary. We are often judged by how we react in a crisis. CSS1 scored a perfect 10.”

Jankowski was relieved when she saw someone coming to help. Despite the chaos of the situation, she couldn’t help but notice that the person wading into the water was wearing a camouflage uniform.

“It helped me a lot to know that he was in the military,” she said. “I’m really thankful that he was there immediately to help me and my kids get out of the car safely. He didn’t leave until he knew we were going to be ok. He even called to make sure me and my kids were alright the next day.”

Weaver gives credit to the Navy and all of his training as a Sailor when asked about his actions.

“Being in the Navy trained me to keep my composure, assess the situation, and do what I thought was necessary to help,” he said.

For more information contact Joseph Wax, NTAG Great Lakes Public Affairs Officer at joseph.r.wax@navy.mil or call (847)-204-1019.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2022 Date Posted: 07.28.2022 14:34 Story ID: 426034 Location: VALPARAISO, IN, US Web Views: 83 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Recruiter pulls driver, kids out of partially submerged car after car accident in Indiana, by PO1 Joseph Wax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.