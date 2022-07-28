Week ends with sand art at library

Another week of summer comes to an end with sand art at the Thomas Lee Hall (Post) Library. The art project is one of the final events of the Read Beyond the Beaten Path summer reading program.



“It’s a crafting project for all ages including adults,” said Katherine Livingston, supervisory librarian. “They are given little containers in the shape of animals they can put sand inside of them and take them home.”



Livingston said the event was one of the more popular events during the summer reading program with more than 50 children who attended.



“The program has been successful this year,” she said. “Our registration this year has exceeded expectation of every other year we have run. We exceeded our previous year’s registration by about 150.”



“It’s excellent but we are running out of stuff to do,” she finished jokingly.



Though running out of events, they too are running out of summer as returning to school in fall swiftly approaches. The summer reading program is set to complete with the final art event August 5 with rock painting.



Even though only a week remains, Livingston said there is still time to complete and log reading minutes to earn prizes.



“Everybody has to get their final minutes in by next Friday,” Livingstone explain. “Then we are done for the summer. We are going to have some online database training coming up for back to school.”



The fall classes will include learning how to use e-learning tools such as tutor.com and student test prep.



For more information about upcoming library offerings, check out their Facebook page at fortjacksonlibrary.

