Welcome to the August issue of the Fort Bragg Paraglide

Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Tansey, photographer)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – First, I want to say how excited and honored I am to serve as the garrison commander for Fort Bragg. It has been just over 30 days since taking command, and I have had the opportunity to learn more about Fort Bragg from a different perspective.



I’ve spent nearly 15 years assigned to Fort Bragg, and I am routinely humbled at the collection of talented, professional, and caring Soldiers and Civilians that make up the Fort Bragg Community. This installation is complex, operates at a high tempo, and the garrison team that serves some of the greatest service members and their families is no different.



As the garrison, we are here to support our military and retiree community, enabling them to be ready and resilient. Whether through deployments, financial readiness, parenting, recreation, your garrison is here to support you through the good times, and life’s challenges.



Fort Bragg is the nation’s premier power projection platform with a history of airborne and special operations legacy. Our installation is the cornerstone of our military strategy and home to some of our most elite units. Our focus is to ensure Fort Bragg’s infrastructure remains ready to support the needs of our military, who are always ready at a moment’s notice.



The month of August brings several observances and events. On Aug. 16, it is National Airborne day; Aug. 17 is the Civil Affairs Anniversary; on Aug. 25, it is the 82nd Airborne Division Anniversary on Aug. 26, Women’s Equality Day. This month is also Antiterrorism Awareness Month when we focus on protecting our people, information, and critical assets against terrorist and extremist threats and activities. Remember, always be aware and report any concerns to the proper authorities, vigilance saves lives!



At Fort Bragg, we strive to be the best community for our service members, their families, veterans, retirees, and civilians. I had a brief conversation recently with a senior NCO about Fort Bragg. When asked what makes Fort Bragg great she said, “Fort Bragg is the center of the universe!” We want to provide the best services, programs, and activities to make sure Fort Bragg remains a great place to live!