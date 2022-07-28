Weston Lake offers affordable ‘staycation’ options

Fort Jackson’s Weston Lake offers Soldiers, civilians, retirees and their Families affordable options for staycations throughout recent inflated costs of gasoline, food and consumer goods.



Staycations are essentially vacations taken in a person’s home country or state or local day trips. These options offer affordability and require little advanced planning so people can take time off from work to spend with family and friends.



Rustic wood cabins are available to rent and can accommodate two to seven people along the lake.



“We offer a peaceful weekend getaway with great lakefront views,” said Jamila Wade, Weston Lake Recreation Area business manager.



Though rustic in appearance, the cabins are outfitted with amenities and comforts of home.



“Our cabins are equipped with a color TV, microwave, stove, refrigerator, basic dining and cooking equipment, and private restrooms,” Wade said. “Yes, all our cabins have air conditioning.”



Wade explained that families would only need to bring their clothing, personal hygiene items and any additional personal comfort items of their choosing.



A variety of activities are available to renters that include nature and biking trails, disc golf course, recreational vehicle park, children’s playground, sand volleyball court, boat ramp, and sand beach area.



The lake also offers canoe and small boat rentals, swimming area and fishing. Wade did explain that swimming is suspended until current dam repairs are completed.



Picnic tables with grills are also available throughout the lake area. Covered pavilions and group meeting facilities are also available for rent and are large enough to accommodate children’s birthday parties, family reunions or unit events.



For those interested in a more traditional outdoor experience, traditional camping areas are also available for rent and are pet friendly. A community bath house is located nearby.



Wade also explained that cabin rentals are also a great option for incoming service members and their Families while they await housing availability and are available for extended stays.



“All our lake cabins are available for rent all year,” Wade explained. “Patrons can either come in person to make reservations or they can call.”



More information about Weston Lake cabin, camping and RV space can be found online at jackson.armymwr.com/programs/weston-lake. Reservations can be made in-person at 4420 Leesburg Rd., Hopkins, SC 29207, or by calling 751-LAKE (5253) or 751-6337.

