    Photo Essay: Marine on patrol at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Suson, 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24), conducts a contact patrol with Navy Corpsmen on July 22, 2022, during training on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors.

    The battalion falls under the 23rd Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division.

    The 2/24 was holding annual training at Fort McCoy.

    Learn more about the Marine Corps by visiting https://www.marines.mil.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

