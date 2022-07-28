USAICoE and Fort Huachuca rename East Range during Buffalo Soldier Week events

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, with the help of the family of 1st Lt. John R. Fox, a Buffalo Soldier and Medal of Honor recipient, unveil and dedicate the installation’s east range as the 1LT John R. Fox Multi-Domain Operations Range Complex, July 27. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron Duerk) see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) and Fort Huachuca celebrated Buffalo Soldier Week with a series of events that kicked off with the unveiling and dedication of the installation’s east range, July 27.

What was known as the Fort Huachuca East Range is now the 1LT John R. Fox Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) Range Complex.

“As we continue celebrating Buffalo Soldier Week here at Fort Huachuca, I have the pleasure of naming the first United States Army multi-domain non-kinetic range and we are going to dedicate that today solely to training and enhancing our Army’s capability in the multi-domain environment,” said Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general.

The 1st Lt. John R. Fox Multi-Domain Range Complex will be an environment with the full development and representation of threat capabilities and activities across the electromagnetic spectrum to address warfighting concepts and modernization requirements for the Army of 2030 and the Army of 2040, Hale said.

“Today we are here to honor the service and the sacrifice of 1st Lt. John R. Fox who served as a Buffalo Soldier in the 92nd Infantry Division, which trained here at Fort Huachuca,” he said. “Lt. Fox served as a forward observer with the 598th Artillery Battalion assigned to the 366th Infantry Regiment. On December 26, 1944, Lt. Fox heroically gave his life in service to his nation.”

Surrounded by the enemy, Fox called for fire on his own position to defend his fellow Soldiers. For his service to his nation and defending democracy, Fox was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 1977.

“So today we embody the motto of the 92nd Infantry Division ‘Deeds not Words’ by dedicating a piece of the future for multi-domain operations to the remembrance of an extraordinary individual,” Hale said.

The new range complex commemorates the heritage and service of Fox and the Buffalo Soldiers.

Located in Cochise County, in southeast Arizona, about 15 miles north of the border with Mexico, Fort Huachuca is an Army installation with a rich frontier history. Established in 1877, the Fort was annexed in 1971 by the city of Sierra Vista and declared a national landmark in 1976.

Today Fort Huachuca is the largest employer in Cochise County and the largest economic contributor in Arizona. The Fort develops and tests Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance capabilities; delivers intelligence and unmanned aircraft systems training and education; designs, develops and integrates intelligence capabilities, concepts and doctrine; and provides world-class quality support services to the Huachuca community to enable mission command in support of Army and Joint operations and the continued evolution of Fort Huachuca.



The Fort's unique environment encompasses 946 square miles of restricted airspace and 2,500 square miles of protected electronic ranges, key components to the national defense mission.