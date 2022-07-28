Scout provides a flag retirement box for 82nd Museum

Photo By Brian Bird | Riley Fitzwater, a scout in Troop 713, delivered a wooden receptacle for collection of...... read more read more Photo By Brian Bird | Riley Fitzwater, a scout in Troop 713, delivered a wooden receptacle for collection of worn flags to Christopher Ruff, the 82nd War Memorial Museum curator, where it was placed near the entrance of the museum, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Fitzwater said that the flag receptacle project is part of his goal to achieve Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the scouting program. (US Army Photo by Brian Bird, Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A local scout provided a receptacle for the collection of worn flags to the 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum on Fort Bragg, Wednesday, July 20.



Riley Fitzwater, a scout in Troop 713, delivered the wooden receptacle to Christopher Ruff, the museum curator, where it was placed inside near the entrance to the museum.



Ruff said he was contacted through Ralph Alvarez, the museum’s volunteer coordinator, museum technician and archivist, several months ago. Fitzwater then pitched the concept to Ruff. Ruff added, “I thought it was a good idea and it would be great for the entryway.”



Fitzwater said that the flag receptacle project is part of his goal to achieve Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the scouting program. Among other requirements, a scout must conceive, propose, plan, fundraise and execute a community improvement project.



Members of Troop 713 gathered to assisted him with the construction of the receptacle, fulfilling 3 principles of the scout law: trustworthy, loyal, and helpful. Fitzwater says his project is unique, because his troop will continue his work by collecting the flags and performing dignified disposals even after he has aged out of scouting.



Per the US Flag Code, 4 U.S. Code § 5; when a flag is so tattered that it no longer fits to serve as a symbol of the United States, it should be replaced in a dignified manner, preferably by burning. The receptacle offers an easily accessible location for those needing to properly dispose of a flag.



Ruff said there are many opportunities to volunteer at the museum. There are opportunities to work with exhibits, archiving, research, and tour guides.



The Fort Bragg Paraglide webpage has a listing of volunteer opportunities throughout Fort Bragg at the following link:

https://home.army.mil/bragg/index.php/paraglide-landing-page



The 82nd Museum can be contacted for information and volunteer opportunities directly at:

910-432-3443 or 910-432-5307