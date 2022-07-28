Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    111th Attack Wing teams up with local food bank to support families in need

    111th Attack Wing teams up with local food bank to support families in need

    BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Story by Jonathan Dahms 

    111th Attack Wing

    BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Pa. – Members if the 111th Attack Wing Recruiting Office here teamed up with the Warminster Food Bank for a food collection event Sunday, July 10, 2022 at a local supermarket in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

    Master Sgt. Rachel M. Ali and Tech Sgt. Shawna Belusko, both 111th ATKW Production Recruiters, helped support the event which was dubbed “Stuff the Humvee” and involved local community members donating food to end food insecurity in the surrounding community.

    “We first became aware of this event when our Airmen and Family Programs Director, Anna Richar, let us know that a local food bank needed support,” Belusko said. “This was our first time working with the food bank and Anna thought our participation might bring more attention to the effort.”

    Area residents and business owners were invited to participate and a list of needed items was provided to shoppers at the store's entrances. These Items will be used to provide monthly groceries and supplies for families in need in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

    The items collected will be provided to people in need in Warminster and the surrounding communities. The Warminster Food Bank serves over 7000 people a year in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

    During this event, the Warminster Food Bank collected over 2200 pounds of nonperishable food items.

    “Participating in this event was a nice change of pace for us,” Belusko said. “Being able to help where we can is always an enjoyable experience and personally rewarding. We appreciated being invited to this event and look forward to volunteering again if needed.”

