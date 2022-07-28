111th Attack Wing teams up with local food bank to support families in need

Photo By Jonathan Dahms | Pennsylvania Air National Guard Master Sgt. Rachel M. Ali (center left) and Tech. Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Dahms | Pennsylvania Air National Guard Master Sgt. Rachel M. Ali (center left) and Tech. Sgt. Shawna Belusko (center right), both Production Recruiters with the 111th Attack Wing based at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania stand with members and volunteers of the Warminster Food Bank during a food drive at a local supermarket in Warminster, Pennsylvania. The event, dubbed “Stuff the Humvee,” helped the food bank gather more than 2000 pounds of non-perishable food items to support families in need in the surrounding communities. (Courtesy photo from Warminster Food Bank) see less | View Image Page

BIDDLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Pa. – Members if the 111th Attack Wing Recruiting Office here teamed up with the Warminster Food Bank for a food collection event Sunday, July 10, 2022 at a local supermarket in Warminster, Pennsylvania.



Master Sgt. Rachel M. Ali and Tech Sgt. Shawna Belusko, both 111th ATKW Production Recruiters, helped support the event which was dubbed “Stuff the Humvee” and involved local community members donating food to end food insecurity in the surrounding community.



“We first became aware of this event when our Airmen and Family Programs Director, Anna Richar, let us know that a local food bank needed support,” Belusko said. “This was our first time working with the food bank and Anna thought our participation might bring more attention to the effort.”



Area residents and business owners were invited to participate and a list of needed items was provided to shoppers at the store's entrances. These Items will be used to provide monthly groceries and supplies for families in need in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.



The items collected will be provided to people in need in Warminster and the surrounding communities. The Warminster Food Bank serves over 7000 people a year in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.



During this event, the Warminster Food Bank collected over 2200 pounds of nonperishable food items.



“Participating in this event was a nice change of pace for us,” Belusko said. “Being able to help where we can is always an enjoyable experience and personally rewarding. We appreciated being invited to this event and look forward to volunteering again if needed.”