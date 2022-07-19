Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Devils host water purification training event

    Red Devils host water purification training event

    Photo By Senior Airman Shannon Braaten | Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron carry a water pump during at Kunsan Air...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.19.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron tested their ability to provide clean water to the Wolf Pack, July 19, 2022. The 8th CES installed a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit as part of a training event. The water filtration process includes three steps to obtain potable water; first a multimedia filter to remove any suspended solids; second, a microfiltration bag filter; and third it uses eight reverse osmosis elements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 03:36
    Story ID: 425970
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Devils host water purification training event, by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Red Devils host water purification training event
    Red Devils host water purification training event
    Red Devils host water purification training event
    Red Devils host water purification training event
    Red Devils host water purification training event
    Red Devils host water purification training event
    Red Devils host water purification training event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan
    CES
    Wolf Pack
    Training
    Water Purification

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT