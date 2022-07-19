Red Devils host water purification training event

Photo By Senior Airman Shannon Braaten | Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron carry a water pump during at Kunsan Air...... read more read more

Photo By Senior Airman Shannon Braaten | Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron carry a water pump during at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 19, 2022. Airmen from the 8th CES tested their ability to provide clean water to the 8th Fighter Wing and supporting organizations by installing a water filtration system as part of a training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten) see less | View Image Page