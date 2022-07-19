Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron tested their ability to provide clean water to the Wolf Pack, July 19, 2022. The 8th CES installed a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit as part of a training event. The water filtration process includes three steps to obtain potable water; first a multimedia filter to remove any suspended solids; second, a microfiltration bag filter; and third it uses eight reverse osmosis elements.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 03:36
|Story ID:
|425970
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Devils host water purification training event, by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
