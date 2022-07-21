Cadet Learns from Cadet Troop Leading Training in Korea

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Lieutenants assigned to 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, mentor aspiring leaders through the Cadet Troop Leader Training (CTLT) program July 8th, 2022, through August 6th, 2022, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea.



CTLT provides cadets the opportunity to experience leadership while assigned to operational units. The cadets serve alongside Lieutenants during the length of the program. This gives the cadets an opportunity to learn and watch while in a non-training environment.



“This program integrates cadets into active-duty Army positions and gives them exposure to the active FORSCOM Army units to help develop them as future officers,” said 2nd Lt. Douglas Urban, Ground Support Equipment Platoon Leader, Alpha Company, 194th DSSB, 2ID DSB.



CTLT platoon leader positions do not need applications to participate in the program. Positions are derived to each Brigade via Cadet Command Information Management System (CCIMS). From there, brigades give slots to their battalions and cadets receive an Officer Evaluation Report upon completion of their assignment.



“The 194th DSSB was given two cadets for this program, and one cadet was given to Alpha Company and one to Bravo Company,” said Urban. “One cadet is going to branch ordnance in the Kentucky National Guard and the other cadet is highly considering quartermaster or transportation.”



The 194th DSSB continues to strive to provide support to its personnel while maintaining readiness on the Korean peninsula.



“The purpose of the program is to allow me to shadow various lieutenants so that I can see what my job will look like once I commission and go to the Basic Officer leadership Course,” said Cadet Charles Snead, CTLT participant assigned to 194th DSSB, 2ID DSB. “Rather than staying with one single lieutenant, I’ve been shadowing all the lieutenants in Bravo Company to see various responsibilities within the unit.”



Though cadets have an opportunity to learn, the program does not come without its challenges.



“Some challenges I have seen are how communication, or lack thereof, can affect efficiency as well as workflow,” said Snead.



194th DSSB strives to give these cadets a chance to build their skills through the experience of participating in “real life” Army activities.



“The desired outcome of the program is to get these cadets participating in missions, training, readiness and the experiences of day-to-day operations of not just officers in the Army but the Soldiers and NCOs as well,” said Urban.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2022 Date Posted: 07.27.2022 22:27 Story ID: 425964 Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cadet Learns from Cadet Troop Leading Training in Korea, by SGT Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.