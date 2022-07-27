NAVFAC Awards Contract Modifications to Increase the Capacity of the Current Multiple Award Construction Contracts for Work in the Pacific

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded contract modifications to the existing Multiple Award Construction Contracts (MACCs) to increase the maximum capacity of the MACCs from a total combined amount of $990,000,000 to $1,088,500,000 on July 25 for work on projects located within the Pacific area of operation.



By issuance of the modifications, the scope of work under the MACC remains unchanged as follows: new construction, renovation, and minor construction to barracks/dormitories; administrative, communication, and educational facilities; medical, dental and hospital facilities; dining facilities; industrial and warehouse facilities; operational and training facilities; ranges, roads, streets, bridges, site utilities/infrastructure, dredging, and aviation facilities (including hangars and aprons) and other base development facilities.



MACC contractors are: Black Construction – Tutor Perini JV of Harmon, Guam; Caddell-Nan JV of Montgomery, Alabama; Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC of Tamuning, Guam; Gilbane SMCC ECC LLC of Concord, California; and Hensel Phelps Construction Co. of Honolulu, Hawaii.



The term of the contracts is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2024.

