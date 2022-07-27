What do you bring to the fight?

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- What does it mean to be a wingman, a leader and a warrior? It starts with looking at what you bring to the fight.



Staff Sgt. David Hamilton, 81st Training Support Squadron curriculum developer, recently began courses at Keesler’s new Dragon University program.



“The ease of everything really appealed to me,” said Hamilton. “I was able to sign up online and bring my lunch over to the Professional Development Center for the classes.”



He took courses in a range of subjects from financial literacy, emotional intelligence and time management.



Dragon University’s classes are an opportunity to learn how to successfully leverage each Airman’s unique skills and perspective they bring to the fight.



“Learning about how to talk about your strengths, and specifically focusing on bringing your strengths to the workplace are very beneficial,” said Hamilton. “I realized that everyone you see around here has something to do with the bigger picture.”



Hamilton is the first person to graduate the first level of Dragon University, achieving the Wingman title.



“We are proud of Hamilton, his achievement and his growth as a Wingman and NCO,” said Chief Master Sgt. Lance Power, 81st Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader. “Dragon University was designed to help all Airmen reach their full potential and prepare them personally and professionally to be the Airmen we need for our Air Force.”



In his position as a curriculum developer, Hamilton is responsible for creating job standard qualifications in the cyber field, requiring him to look at the larger picture of how first-term Airmen can best use the tools required to win tomorrow’s fight and to periodically reevaluate the Air Force’s standards of training.



“Easily 75 percent or more of the qualifications I create go out to a wide range of bases across the country,” said Hamilton. “Active, guard and reserve Airmen are going to be trained based on these standards.”



Hamilton also recognizes the whole picture includes looking beyond the base gates. In the three years he has been at Keesler, Hamilton has regularly volunteered for several organizations in the Biloxi community.



“Understanding the military is part of the local community is important,” said Hamilton. Providing help to people while also strengthening the bond between the base and the community is something I’m very proud to do.”

