NJ Army National Guard Gives Back to Greater Fort Drum Area

Photo By Sgt. Bruce Daddis | New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 902nd Field Feeding Platoon, 42nd Regional Support Group, load up outgoing food donations to be delivered to the greater Fort Drum area during the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team's eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise on July 26, 2022, at Fort Drum, New York. More than 2,500 Soldiers participated in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bruce Daddis)

Fort Drum, New York (July 26, 2022) -- As the Soldiers of the New Jersey Army National Guard conclude their training at the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat team’s eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise, they had one last mission: to give back to the local community.



The Army Culinary Specialists of the 902nd Field Feeding Platoon, 42nd Regional Support Group, could think of no better way to do so than giving any unused rations to local organizations who serve the military families and veterans of Fort Drum, as well as the surrounding communities they live in.



One such Soldier was Sgt. Lavena Wolfe, who spends time outside of the National Guard giving back to her community by donating unused rations from different trainings to New Jersey communities in need.



“I’ve seen so many families go without in my own community, and I’m trying to help as much as I can and it’s exciting to see we are donating, and I hope this continues,” Wolfe explained.” I feel we work so hard together, and we care about each other, but also care about people outside of the military.”



Claudia Whitmire, an Army veteran and Chief Operating Officer with the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County, plans to deliver the donations to summer youth recreation centers and head start programs, food pantries, and local churches and was grateful for the relationship her organization has built with the Army.



“The Army’s part of our community, we do a community needs assessment and have worked with the (Fort Drum) Commissary for donations in the past,” said Whitmire. “We also have a head start and a pre-K which are used by the Soldiers here, so many of our babies and children are from military families.”