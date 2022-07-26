Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NJ Army National Guard Gives Back to Greater Fort Drum Area

    NJ National Guard Gives Back

    Photo By Sgt. Bruce Daddis | New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 902nd Field Feeding Platoon,...... read more read more

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Story by Sgt. Bruce Daddis 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Drum, New York (July 26, 2022) -- As the Soldiers of the New Jersey Army National Guard conclude their training at the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat team’s eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise, they had one last mission: to give back to the local community.

    The Army Culinary Specialists of the 902nd Field Feeding Platoon, 42nd Regional Support Group, could think of no better way to do so than giving any unused rations to local organizations who serve the military families and veterans of Fort Drum, as well as the surrounding communities they live in.

    One such Soldier was Sgt. Lavena Wolfe, who spends time outside of the National Guard giving back to her community by donating unused rations from different trainings to New Jersey communities in need.

    “I’ve seen so many families go without in my own community, and I’m trying to help as much as I can and it’s exciting to see we are donating, and I hope this continues,” Wolfe explained.” I feel we work so hard together, and we care about each other, but also care about people outside of the military.”

    Claudia Whitmire, an Army veteran and Chief Operating Officer with the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County, plans to deliver the donations to summer youth recreation centers and head start programs, food pantries, and local churches and was grateful for the relationship her organization has built with the Army.

    “The Army’s part of our community, we do a community needs assessment and have worked with the (Fort Drum) Commissary for donations in the past,” said Whitmire. “We also have a head start and a pre-K which are used by the Soldiers here, so many of our babies and children are from military families.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 16:27
    Story ID: 425949
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJ Army National Guard Gives Back to Greater Fort Drum Area, by SGT Bruce Daddis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NJ National Guard Gives Back
    NJ National Guard Gives Back
    NJ National Guard Gives Back
    NJ National Guard Gives Back
    NJ National Guard Gives Back
    NJ National Guard Gives Back

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Drum
    Army
    National Guard
    XCTC
    NJ National Guard
    42nd RSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT