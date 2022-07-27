Ready employees: DES employee dives to save lives

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | The Fort Bragg Fire Station 1 Team stands together as they celebrate the recognition...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | The Fort Bragg Fire Station 1 Team stands together as they celebrate the recognition of one of their own as the Army Materiel Command Employee of the Quarter, First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022, July 18. Tyler Goode, Fort Bragg Directorate of Emergency Services fire fighter was recognized by Army Materiel Command as the Employee of the Quarter, First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022, June 24. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Tyler Goode, Fort Bragg Directorate of Emergency Services fire fighter was recognized by Army Materiel Command as the Employee of the Quarter, First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022, June 24.



Goode has been recognized by AMC Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny for making a positive impact on AMC’s missions and his contributions to the rescue of three Soldiers during a training exercise on a lake in Moore County in August 2021.



“It’s an honor to have one of our garrison employees selected to receive AMC’s Employee of the Quarter Award,” said Col. John Wilcox, Fort Bragg garrison commander. “Tyler is a true reflection of the dedication and commitment to excellence and readiness that each garrison employee here strives to achieve.”



Fire Station 1 Captain Jason Bullock nominated Goode as a way to recognize and highlight his willingness to put himself in harm’s way, without hesitation, to save the lives of service members and civilians who had found themselves in a precarious situation.



“We conduct stand-by operations on water drop zones fairly often and they are usually pretty routine stuff, but this one took an unexpected turn,” said Bullock. “Fire fighter Goode’s actions ensured everyone made it home safely.”



Goode has served as a fire fighter for over nine years with three of them being here. During his time as a fire fighter, he has responded to fires, car accidents, medical emergencies, gas leaks, aircraft emergencies and more.



“Our team is continually increasing our capabilities and training with more advanced in-depth certifications,” said Goode. “Our job requires a lot of certifications and as we advance through our careers there are more in-depth certifications that are required.”



Fire fighters are required to possess and maintain a variety of certifications such as driver operator, hazardous materials technician, and fire fighter 1 and 2. These trainings keep the personnel ready and prepared.



Goode serves on the DES dive team which is one of the special operations teams and requires additional training. Dive team members must maintain certifications through Emergency Response Diving International such as open water diving, dry suit, full face mask technician level, and emergency rescue diver 1.



“We train for just about every situation imaginable to ensure we are ready for when the unthinkable happens.,” explained Bullock. “From a dive team perspective, we operate in circumstances that other teams don’t normally have to deal with, which requires a great deal of commitment and training from our members.”



Dive team members must conduct an annual swim test and conducts monthly training to maintain their proficiency. The training consists of different scenarios such as under water recoveries, obstacle courses, and boat operations.



“Fire fighter Goode is a shining example of the work that Fort Bragg Fire and Emergency Services carries out every day,” said Bullock. “His positive attitude has a way of motivating his peers that makes the team better as a whole, enables us to carry out operations such as this one and keeps us mission ready.”