Photo Essay: 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy, Part II

Marines and Navy Corpsmen with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24) conduct a contact patrol July 22, 2022, during training on North Post at Fort McCoy.



The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors.



The battalion falls under the 23rd Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division.



The 2/24 was holding annual training at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



