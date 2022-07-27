Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy, Part II

    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Marines and Navy Corpsmen with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines conduct a contact patrol...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Marines and Navy Corpsmen with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines (2/24) conduct a contact patrol July 22, 2022, during training on North Post at Fort McCoy.

    The 2/24 is an infantry battalion based out of Chicago consisting of approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors.

    The battalion falls under the 23rd Marine Regiment and the 4th Marine Division.

    The 2/24 was holding annual training at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 14:39
    Story ID: 425930
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy
    2nd Battalion, 24th Marines hold training ops at McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Marine Corps
    U.S. Navy
    Hospital Corpsman
    Fort McCoy
    2-24 Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT