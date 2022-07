Impactos de la primera semana de HEART 22

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot | U.S. service members with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022...... read more read more

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot | U.S. service members with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team (HEART) 2022 and surgeons from Hospital Escuela perform hip surgery on a Honduran patient July 20, 2022, at Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The goal of HEART 22 is to work alongside partner nation medical professionals to assist in addressing critical medical needs of regional communities by providing high-impact medical services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot) see less | View Image Page