New targets give Defenders instant marks

Photo By Matthew Clouse | Staff Sgt. Clayton Nyp, 88th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, fires an M4 carbine at the indoor firing range, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, July 22, 2022. The facility bought new targets made of a self-sealing lightweight polymer material that allows the bullet to pass through while also flipping it over to give the shooter instant visual feedback. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — The 88th Security Forces Squadron recently purchased new targets, with squadron innovation funds, that give the shooter instant visual feedback.



“These interactive targets are nice because you either hit the target and it falls down or you missed it,” said Tech. Sgt. Shane Ruark, 88th Security Forces Squadron training NCO in charge.



The targets are made of a self-sealing lightweight polymer material that allows the bullet to pass through, eliminating dangerous ricochets, and into the bullet trap at the end of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s indoor range.



They are neon green, so they’re easy to see, and vary in size, from 6-inch circles to 3-and-a-half-foot-tall human-shaped pepper poppers. The targets can take thousands of shots and are a change of pace from shooting paper targets.



“Instead of the same old, go count holes on a piece of paper, you actually see these targets go down,” said Tech. Sgt. Dakota Johnson, 88 SFS combat arms instructor. “These targets also allow us to move and shoot instead of standing in place behind the red line.”



Squadron leaders were looking for an innovative way to enhance training, and after doing some research, purchased the targets in June using squadron innovation funds. SIF is an Air Force program created in 2018 that distributes funding to squadrons for pursuing new ideas and solutions to complete their mission.



“The funds can be used for any operations and maintenance requirement that solves problems or reduces barriers in the job,” said Cathleen Worley, the 88th Comptroller Squadron’s Financial Analysis Flight chief. “Squadron commanders are given the leeway to use these funds for anything they deem innovative to their mission. The intent is they will collaborate with their Airmen to find out what is needed to help enhance the mission or make it more efficient.”



As part of their duties, 88th Security Forces Squadron Defenders have to qualify once a year by shooting paper targets. There’s also a quarterly shooting requirement that is not graded and focused on becoming more proficient with their weapon, which is what five 88 SFS Airmen did July 22 at the indoor range.



It only took them a few minutes to set up the lightweight targets and design a shooter training course. Then they held a competition to see who could knock down targets the fastest.



“Shooting these new targets is fun and brings out a little bit of competition,” Johnson said. “Competition makes people strive to do a little bit better, which is the goal — to have all of our Defenders shoot more accurately.”



After testing the new targets, which cost only $2,500, the combat arms team was happy with its purchase and will now create a standardized training course to meet the quarterly shooting requirement.



“Anything that gets SFS Airmen on the range more is only going to make them more proficient with their weapon,” Ruark added. “That experience is building their ability to be lethal with that weapon.”