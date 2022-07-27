VP-26 TRIDENTS PARTICIPATE IN STATIC DISPLAY

ATLANTA, GA., On July 13th, 2022, The Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP), a non-profit organization dedicated to encouraging minorities in aviation and aerospace careers, hosted a static display with Patrol Squadron Two Six (VP-26) alongside United Parcel Service (UPS). VP-26 officers and Sailors provided insights and shared their experiences in the U.S. Navy to local middle school and high school students.



Founded in 1976, OBAP members encourage diversity in the industry by supporting aspiring aviation professionals through Project Aerospace, a series of scholarships, mentoring, training, and youth-focused education programs. OBAP inspires excellence and provides opportunities in aerospace by supporting, transforming, educating, and mentoring members and communities.



Always looking to the future, OBAP prioritizes aviation and aerospace innovation, education, invention, research and development, operations, safety, and training. Reflecting on the impact of the gathering, Lcdr. Jason Brown, VP-26 Mission Commander, said “As these future aviators look to me for inspiration, I am inspired also at their hunger and ambition at such a young age. I am honored to be a part of their process in aviation and showing what Trident True means in this profession.”



OBAP is a leading force in hosting a variety of aviation events at multiple locations country wide, showcasing aviation to all interested youth. Discussing the importance of the event, Lt. Rabins Khatri, VP-26 Aircraft Commander mentioned, “We attract Sailors from all facets of our society who are committed to serve this country. The cohesion in our diverse force makes us stronger and gives us an edge over our peer competitors.”



VP-26 is excited to have the opportunity to impact future generations of aviation. Team Trident looks to continue growth in the aviation community in the country as well as worldwide. When Patrol Squadron Two Six deploys, the example of what the squadron provides to aviation and being ambassadors for the United States, shows the constant discipline, professionalism in aviation, and the warfighter mindset at every moment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2022 Date Posted: 07.27.2022 13:41 Story ID: 425920 Location: ATLANTA, GA, US Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-26 TRIDENTS PARTICIPATE IN STATIC DISPLAY, by LT Jon Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.