    Photo Essay: New Fort McCoy Garrison commander greets community members at gate

    New Fort McCoy Garrison commander greets community members at gate

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger greets community members and post visitors at the installation's Gate 20 on July 22, 2022, by scanning identification cards at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Messenger became the garrison commander July 14.

    Messenger arrives after serving in his prior assignment as the director of engineering and logistics, J4, Joint Task Force Civil Support, Fort Eustis, Va.

    Messenger’s awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Army Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Pathfinder Badge, and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 12:32
    Story ID: 425913
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: New Fort McCoy Garrison commander greets community members at gate, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Garrison Commander
    community relations
    Fort McCoy
    Col. Stephen Messenger

