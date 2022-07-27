Photo Essay: New Fort McCoy Garrison commander greets community members at gate

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger greets community members and post...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger greets community members and post visitors at the installation's Gate 20 on July 22, 2022, by scanning identification cards at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger became the garrison commander July 14. Messenger arrives after serving in his prior assignment as the director of engineering and logistics, J4, Joint Task Force Civil Support, Fort Eustis, Va. Messenger’s awards and decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, Army Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Pathfinder Badge, and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

