Joint meeting aims to boost ammunition readiness

Photo By Dori Whipple | A depot employee uses a Rough Terrain Container Handler to load an Air Force container onto a commercial trailer destined for Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point, North Carolina.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – (July 27, 2022) The Joint Munitions Command, Munitions Logistics Transportation Division, hosted a joint meeting at Rock Island Arsenal recently to discuss several topics, receive feedback, and evaluate processes at JMC depots to increase efficiency, readiness, and modernization. In the process, the event fostered enhanced partnerships between headquarters, installations, and other entities of the Defense Transportation System enterprise.



Installation Transportation Officers and Container Control Officers attended from eight JMC subordinate installations.



Col. Landis Maddox, JMC commander, recognized the installation ITO/CCOs for their continuous efforts to quickly ship historical amounts of munitions, while Command Sgt. Maj. Petra Casarez, JMC command sergeant major, added to Maddox's praise.



"You are the super heroes who worked diligently and relentlessly to ship ready, reliable and lethal munitions to the warfighter at the speed of relevance," said Maddox.



Other key discussion topics during the meeting included revisions to the Command Inspection Program, transportation carrier capacity and shipping trends, vessel out-load timelines, foreign military sales, Presidential Drawdown after action review, ITO/CCO functions, retrograde updates, and container lease trends. The meeting improved collaboration among JMC ITOs and provided an opportunity to assess processes at JMC installations. Discussions and lessons learned from the Presidential Drawdown operations provided critical input.



Dave Banian, director, Munitions Logistics, commended the installations.



"Thank you for all of your hard work on the recent Presidential Drawdown operations, and thank you for adapting to all of the daily changes that are made with short notice."



Representatives from the Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, Army Intermodal Distribution and Platform Management Office, the Air Force Global Ammunition Control Point, and the Army Civilian Career Management Activity, were also in attendance.



In addition, the JMC Distribution and War Plans divisions provided briefings on the Centralized Ammunition Management Quarterly Resupply Process, container positioning and funding, and the vessel call forward schedule.