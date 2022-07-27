Governor, adjutant general celebrate success of PA GI Bill

Courtesy Photo | Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks during a ceremony celebrating the success of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks during a ceremony celebrating the success of the PA GI Bill, also known as the Military Family Education Program, July 26, 2022 in State College, Pa. The MFEP allows members of the Pennsylvania National Guard to earn college benefits for their spouse and children. It was the first program of its kind in the nation when Wolf signed it into law on July 1, 2019 and now has more than 3,300 dependents of Pennsylvania Army and Air Guard members enrolled for the opportunity to receive free or low cost higher education. (Photo courtesy of Commonwealth Media Services) see less | View Image Page

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler and Penn State University President Neeli Bendapudi to celebrate the success of the PA GI Bill during a ceremony July 26 at Penn State.



Also known as the Military Family Education Program, the PA GI Bill allows Pennsylvania National Guard members to earn college benefits for their spouse and children.



The PA GI Bill was the first program of its kind in the nation when Wolf signed it into law on July 1, 2019. Today, more than 3,300 dependents of Pennsylvania Army and Air Guard members are enrolled for the opportunity to receive free or low cost higher education.



“The PA National Guard is one of the largest, hardest working national guards in the nation. Whether it is foreign or domestic – peacekeeping missions or a pandemic – these dedicated service members never fail when it comes to serving our commonwealth and this nation,” Wolf said. “The backbone of the Pennsylvania National Guard is their families. It was imperative that Pennsylvania reward these soldiers and airmen by securing the future of their spouses and children, adding to a better quality of life for everyone.”



The PA GI Bill is a program that provides an education benefit that National Guard members can earn to transfer to their spouse or children if the service member reenlists for an additional six years of service.



The program provides for 10 semesters of no or reduced cost education for family members. The benefit must be used at a Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency approved educational institution, and at the tuition rate set by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.



The PA GI Bill enables PNG members to transfer education benefits or defer the benefit by designating eligible beneficiaries up to the time that they complete their Guard service. And spouses will be eligible to use the educational benefit immediately or up to six years after the service member separates from the Guard.



“Our military families support their soldiers and airmen during many times of absence. Thanks to the PA GI Bill, they are now able to plan for a higher education without wondering if they will be able to afford the tuition,” Schindler said. “Through this one-of-a-kind program, we have improved retention, strengthened our readiness and improved the quality of life for our National Guard family members.”



Since the program began on July 1, 2019, 2,879 Pennsylvania Army and Air Guard members have enrolled in the program, and they have registered 3,357 of their dependents into the program.



Among those taking advantage of the program is Staff Sgt. Kiara Rivera-Coia of the 193rd Special Operations Wing’s 112th Cyber Operations Squadron in State College.



“Since my wife and I are both enlisted in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, we have education benefits available to us. It was an easy decision to reenlist for another six years so that our 1-year-old son can use the Military Family Education Program in the future,” Rivera-Coia said. “This education benefit has helped give both of us peace of mind knowing our son will have options available to him when the time comes for him to attend college.”



To learn more about the MFEP, visit www.pa.ng.mil/education/Military-Family-Education-Program/.