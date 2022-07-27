DESRON 22 Hosts Fleet Synthetic Training Exercise

Commander, Destroyer Squadron 22 held a Theater Undersea Warfare

Symposium and a digital fleet synthetic training (FST) exercise to coordinate homeland defense across multiple platforms at Naval Support Activity Oceana Dam Neck Annex, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Naval Station Mayport, Florida, July 22.

The purpose of the FST is to put planning and best practices into effect during a digitally simulated command, control and communication exercise between surface ships, submarines and aircraft to integrate all systems in a coordinated homeland defense strategy in the Atlantic Ocean.

Rear Adm. Brian Davies, commander, Submarine Group Two (SUBGRUTWO) and deputy commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, visited the Tactical Training Group Atlantic watch floor to view the training first-hand as the Theater Undersea Warfare Commander for the exercise.

“The team held a fleet synthetic training event involving multiple Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA), helicopter squadrons, destroyers, and submarines up and down the East Coast,” said Davies. “We worked through an anti-submarine warfare scenario to improve our proficiency and tactical readiness as a fleet, with a focus on coordinating communication and command and control.”

The symposium, held earlier in the week, provided an avenue to discuss

procedures, tactics and ways to improve integration of all assets involved in homeland defense efforts. Alongside submarines, five Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadrons 70 and 74 and various shore-based commands participated in the synthetic training.

“Exercises like these are important now more than ever,” Davies said. “By

successfully conducting this type of large-scale coordinated exercise, we can ensure that we have a ready and credible force in response to adversary operations in the Atlantic Ocean.”

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2022 Date Posted: 07.27.2022 09:05 Story ID: 425880 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US