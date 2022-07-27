Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DESRON 22 Hosts Fleet Synthetic Training Exercise

    Command and control exercise

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (July 22, 2022) Rear. Adm. Brian Davies, commander, Submarine...... read more read more

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 22 held a Theater Undersea Warfare
    Symposium and a digital fleet synthetic training (FST) exercise to coordinate homeland defense across multiple platforms at Naval Support Activity Oceana Dam Neck Annex, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Naval Station Mayport, Florida, July 22.
    The purpose of the FST is to put planning and best practices into effect during a digitally simulated command, control and communication exercise between surface ships, submarines and aircraft to integrate all systems in a coordinated homeland defense strategy in the Atlantic Ocean.
    Rear Adm. Brian Davies, commander, Submarine Group Two (SUBGRUTWO) and deputy commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, visited the Tactical Training Group Atlantic watch floor to view the training first-hand as the Theater Undersea Warfare Commander for the exercise.
    “The team held a fleet synthetic training event involving multiple Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA), helicopter squadrons, destroyers, and submarines up and down the East Coast,” said Davies. “We worked through an anti-submarine warfare scenario to improve our proficiency and tactical readiness as a fleet, with a focus on coordinating communication and command and control.”
    The symposium, held earlier in the week, provided an avenue to discuss
    procedures, tactics and ways to improve integration of all assets involved in homeland defense efforts. Alongside submarines, five Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadrons 70 and 74 and various shore-based commands participated in the synthetic training.
    “Exercises like these are important now more than ever,” Davies said. “By
    successfully conducting this type of large-scale coordinated exercise, we can ensure that we have a ready and credible force in response to adversary operations in the Atlantic Ocean.”
    U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.
    For more information, please visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 09:05
    Story ID: 425880
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DESRON 22 Hosts Fleet Synthetic Training Exercise, by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Command and control exercise
    Command and control exercise
    Command and control exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Second Fleet
    C2F
    Ready to Fight
    XI307
    SUBGRUTWO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT