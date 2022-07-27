Pacific Partnership Concludes in Palau

KOROR, PALAU, July 27, 2022 – The Palau phase of Pacific Partnership concluded in Koror, Palau, on July 23.



In Palau, the Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) team included representatives from the host nation, Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.



During the mission stop, the PP22 team conducted more than 100 total medical engagements including more than 50 dental events and five patient surgeries, 71 animals seen for surgical and medical care, two humanitarian assistance and disaster relief workshops with 120 personnel trained, three band concerts with more than 600 attendees, and a search and rescue exercise conducted between four participating nations.



“The USNS Mercy is strengthening relationship between our countries. We greatly appreciate their presence here in Palau to further the capabilities of our local medical practitioners,” said Palau President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr.



Participants said the coordination between partner nations during PP22 enhanced understanding and cooperation, as well as prepared those involved to respond in case of a natural disaster or humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. Pacific Partnership contributes to regional stability and security through exchanges that foster enduring partnerships, trust, and interoperability between nations.



“It has been our honor to bring Pacific Partnership to Palau,” said Capt. Hank Kim, PP22 mission commander.



“We worked together to share knowledge and provide care that will instill bonds lasting long after PP22 departs Koror.”



This year’s mission has included stops in Vietnam and Palau and an engineering engagement in Fiji. The hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) serves as the PP22 mission platform.



Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.



For more information about Pacific Partnership and USNS Mercy, visit www.facebook.com/USNSMERCY, www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership, or https://www.msc.usff.navy.mil/ships/mercy/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2022 Date Posted: 07.27.2022 04:05 Story ID: 425871 Location: KOROR, PW Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership Concludes in Palau, by LTJG Molly Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.