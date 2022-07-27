USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Welcomes New Commander

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- The Army's largest garrison in Europe has a new commander overseeing its 33 sites across its diverse area of responsibility.



Colonel Reid E. Furman assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz in a ceremony at Pulaski Sports Field, Germany, July 22. He takes over an organization with a reach of operations that encompasses facilities and training areas in Germany, Bulgaria and Romania.



Furman assumed command of the garrison from Acting Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Jeremy A. McHugh. He accepted the garrison colors from Tommy R. Mize, the Installation Management Command-Europe director and host for the change of command ceremony.



Before handing the command colors over to Furman, Mize praised McHugh’s leadership to the garrison.



“We all owe a special debt of gratitude to Lt. Col. Jeremy McHugh for his remarkable and selfless service and leadership over the past two years while he served for ASA-Black Sea commander responsible for Army installations in Romania and Bulgaria, but especially so for the past eight months as he simultaneously served as the acting commander of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz,” Mize said.



McHugh, in turn, praised Mize for being an “amazing leader” who he enjoyed working with and for. “Thank you for your trust, your confidence and your mentorship,” he added.



In addition to lauding the garrison, McHugh also recognized the continued support of host-nation partners.



"Together we are not Germans and Americans, but the Rheinland-Pfalz military community. I thank you for the care you have for the wellbeing of our Soldiers, civilians, family members and your partnership in everything we do,” said McHugh.



Before signing off as the commander for one last time, McHugh wished Furman well in his new role.



“You are joining a marvelous team. From what I have seen thus far, you will take the team to the next level and they will benefit from your leadership,” said McHugh.



A native of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Furman graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, where he was commissioned as an armor officer in May 2000. He draws upon experience from a variety of duty and leadership positions to include deputy for operations, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), executive officer to the commanding general, NATO Special Operations Component Command Afghanistan/Special Operations Joint Task Force- Afghanistan, and commander of Support Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group, U.S. John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



Having earned a master’s degree from the University of Kansas and a bachelor of science degree from West Point, Furman’s military education includes the Army War College, the Command and General Staff School, the Special Forces Qualification Course, the Combined Arms Staff Service School, the Armor Captains Career Course and the Armor Officer Basic Course.



"The success of our mission here rests on the relationships that we build with our host-nation partners," Furman said in his acceptance remarks. "I’m honored to see so many of our German community and military leaders here today.”



"We are truly excited to be here and thankful for the opportunity to lead this Garrison. Together you have built this team, and I am honored to join you,” he added.

