Senior enlisted advisor bids aloha to Pacific, howdy to Texas

In a ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii’s historic Palm Circle gazebo at 10 a.m., July 21, 2022, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific director, Craig L. Deatrick, relinquished Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Copeland of responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor for the command.



Copeland assumed responsibility for IMCOM-Pacific in December 2020. In his speech, he noted the many challenges faced by the organization.



“This is probably the understatement of the century, but we have been through some things here in the Pacific over the last couple of years,” said Copeland.



In spite of all of the challenges, Copeland said he was grateful for his time at IMCOM-Pacific.



“Looking back at all of those challenges, I am thankful that I was part of this team at this time in this place. I will treasure those experiences – it has been a truly amazing tour,” said Copeland.



Copeland went on to emphasize the importance and value of the IMCOM mission.



“A smart man, Albert Einstein, once said, ‘strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.’ I hope I have been of value to some of you here; you should all know that you have been of immeasurable value to me,” said Copeland.



For his next duty assignment, Copeland will serve as the Command Sgt. Maj. at IMCOM Headquarters at Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



IMCOM-Pacific expects the new Command Sgt. Maj. to arrive in Hawaii in August.



IMCOM-Pacific, headquartered at Fort Shafter on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, oversees 11 U.S. Army Garrisons and one joint base Army Support Activity, supporting nearly 300,000 U.S. military-affiliated personnel at more than 125 installation sites in four countries – the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Republic of the Marshall Islands – an area six times larger than the Continental United States spanning 20 million square miles.



IMCOM-Pacific’s multidiscipline workforce of military installation management professionals – consisting of Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, contractors, and local national team members – serve at Army garrisons from Alaska to the Marshall Islands and from Hawaii to East Asia.