The lone Guardian of the Wolf Pack

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Focused, experienced, calculated, compassionate and multi-capable are just a few words that some would describe the former Airman.



Specialist 4 Emmanuel Londono is the only U.S. Space Force Guardian that calls the Wolf Pack home. He is also part of the 8th Communications Squadron as a radio frequency transmissions systems technician.



With a fascination for math, cyber and botany this individual takes on the job and his squadron as much as he can. While there are many words that can describe this individual, there is one word that distinguishes him from everyone on base and that is Guardian.



“I felt honored that I was given the opportunity to help create a new culture and history in this new armed force,” Londono said. “The fact that I’m a part of the world’s first and only independent space branch is very humbling.”



Initially, Londono wanted to stay in the Air Force, due to its legacy and cyberspace impact. That later changed when he realized that the Space Force was planning a groundbreaking technical track for enlisted members dedicated to holistic physical training programs, flattened command structure, operational missions and more.



Londono signed his Air Force separation paperwork on Jan. 31, 2020, and the next day, signed paperwork officially switching him from the Air Force to the Space Force.



Londono has been working for the 8th CS nearly two years. This job enables him to work with electromagnetic energy and assist individual squadrons by providing technical support for equipment used in day-to-day operations such as sound equipment for ceremonies and tactical communication equipment like air radios or satellite terminals.



“The simple fact that we get to work with raw electromagnetic energy is one of my favorite parts of the job,” Londono said. “It is energy that is on the same spectrum as visible light, like what we get from the sun, but has a much lower frequency so you can’t see or directly feel it. Without it, nobody would be able to communicate wirelessly.”



Like any job, it does have its stressful challenges, but Londono found his way to overcome these stressful times.



“It can get stressful, especially considering that we must learn to operate under a tight time constraint,” Londono said. “But looking back, it does help you learn to keep cool under pressure, which, to me, is an invaluable life skill. What I do to overcome the job stress is tell myself that ‘this too shall pass’ over and over again, and try to look at the problem and possible solutions objectively.”



His hard work did not go unnoticed.



“His work ethic is the best that I’ve seen in a long time,” said Master Sgt. Christopher Fiero, 8th CS section chief of network operations. “He is a top notch guy who is willing to do whatever it takes, within reason, to get the mission done, and he’s teaching other people the entire time.”



According to Fiero, Londono has occasionally helped his fellow coworkers by teaching them about radio, specifically with how to work a communications flyaway kit.



Last year, Londono earned a 2nd Quarter Wing level award for volunteering over 350 hours at the Sonlight Inn.



“He’s just a fantastic guy,” said Fiero. “He’s got a bright future ahead of him and I would love to continue to work with him.”



Londono’s future goal is to become a cyber-warfare contractor for the Department of Defense.



“I want to show that the United States can protect and dominate in cyber as much as we do everything else,” Londono said. “I’ve always enjoyed cyber and computer science and I’ve taken classes in programming since middle school and high school. It intrigued me in seeing how it’s an actual domain, according to the military and the government. I think it’s really promising.”