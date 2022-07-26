Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New native trees planted by iconic Big Guns

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Story by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) Environmental Division has planted native trees and cactus around the iconic Big Guns along Highway 95.

    Passerby will notice the Willows, Palo Verde, Ocotillo and Saguaros are being protected with temporary fencing. The burro exclusion fence will be in place for about a year, when the trees will be more established and need less water.

    As a natural laboratory for testing virtually every piece of equipment in the U.S. Army’s ground combat arsenal, YPG has a vested interest in responsible ecological stewardship.

