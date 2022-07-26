New native trees planted by iconic Big Guns

Photo By Ana Henderson | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) Environmental Division has planted native...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) Environmental Division has planted native trees and cactus around the iconic Big Guns along Highway 95. Passerby will notice the Willows, Palo Verde, Ocotillo and Saguaros are being protected with temporary fencing. The burro exclusion fence will be in place for about a year, when the trees will be more established and need less water. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s (YPG) Environmental Division has planted native trees and cactus around the iconic Big Guns along Highway 95.



Passerby will notice the Willows, Palo Verde, Ocotillo and Saguaros are being protected with temporary fencing. The burro exclusion fence will be in place for about a year, when the trees will be more established and need less water.



As a natural laboratory for testing virtually every piece of equipment in the U.S. Army’s ground combat arsenal, YPG has a vested interest in responsible ecological stewardship.