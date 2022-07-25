Propelling Airmen to a higher level of readiness

The Human Performance Training Center started hosting its first 17 Airmen, July 11, for it's initial pilot program.

Keesler’s Human Performance Initiative aims to develop healthy, resilient Airmen that are operational and maintain a high level of readiness.

As a part of the program, Airmen spend two hours a day, five days a week working with the HPI staff for individualized instruction, physical training, and treatment to address the personal needs and job requirements.

“We want to help Airmen create and maintain healthy and sustainable habits to contribute to the preservation of their long term health and longevity as a warfighter,” said Master Sgt. Steven Coon, 81st Diagnostic and Therapeutics Squadron HPI program manager.

The program is modeled after the Comprehensive Readiness for Aircrew Training and Integrated Resilience Optimization Network, but is uniquely tailored to support the development of the Airmen we need in all career fields.

The team supporting the 17 volunteers for the 120-day program consists of a program manager, strength and conditioning coach, dietitian, physical therapist and physical therapy assistant.

“We want to grow this program as much as possible, so every Airman can improve their overall quality of life and mission readiness,” said Coon. “In the future, we’d love to add staff from other domains, such as mental health and research.”

The HPI is looking to expand its resources and capabilities to support more Airmen.

