AFMC headquarters team awarded for excellence

Uniformed and civilian Airmen assigned to the headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic have a new item to add to their personnel record, as the unit was named a recipient of the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award for the time period spanning Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.



The AFOEA recognizes the achievements of Air Force activities and organizations. The HQ AFMC team was recognized for “exceptionally meritorious service” during 2020 in which it continued to deliver seamless support to top Department of Defense priorities despite operating in the “new normal” dictated by the global pandemic of the time.



Some of the accomplishments mentioned in the citation include:



-global deployment of personal protective equipment to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19



-sustainment of a $220 billion foreign military sales enterprise, enabling operational versatility across six combatant commands



-roll-out of innovative warfighter technologies, including new female body armor, to meet warfighter needs



-expansion of innovation research contracts, including $44 million for hypersonic program advancement



-development of the servicing major command construct to ensure the needs of Airmen supporting the U.S. Space Force are secured



Per AFMAN 36-2806, personnel, to include civilians, assigned to the headquarters for at least one day during the time period of the award, and who directly contributed to the mission and accomplishments of the unit, are included in the recognition.



Service members can verify if they are eligible to wear the AFOEA ribbon by contacting their military personnel section. Civilians should work with their supervisors and the AFMC personnel team to address any questions related to the AFOEA and eligibility.

